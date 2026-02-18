IIC India Programme 2026: Fellowship registration to close on February 23

The University of Chicago is likely to end the application process for the International Innovation Corps (IIC) fellowship soon. The last date to apply for the IIC fellowship at the University of Chicago is February 25, 2026. Candidates can fill the application form at the official website www.iic.uchicago.edu.

Candidates must be below 30 years of age, as of April 1, 2026 to be eligible for the IIC fellowship. Applicants must have completed their undergraduate degree in any field and should also have at least three years of full-time work experience at the time of application, or two years if they hold a Master’s degree. Candidates are also required to have a valid work permit in India.

The 2026 fellowship will run from April 2026 to April 2027 and selected fellows will begin on-ground project work in April 2026, following the completion of the recruitment and selection process.

The International Innovation Corps (IIC) at the University of Chicago provides a fellowship opportunity through its India programme. Designed for early- to mid-career professionals, the programme places selected Project Associates within high-impact environments where they work directly on implementation, innovation, and systems-level challenges. Fellows work closely with government departments, policy leaders, and implementation teams to execute strategic initiatives.