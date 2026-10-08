IIAS celebrates six decades with public programme in Shimla

Shimla: The Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS) will celebrate its Diamond Jubilee with a five-day public programme featuring academic lectures, book exhibitions, art displays and cultural events at the historic Rashtrapati Niwas here from October 11 to 15.



The celebrations mark six decades since the registration of the IIAS Society in October 1964 and its subsequent inauguration by then President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan in October 1965.



The five-day programme is aimed at bringing scholars, artists, publishers and the general public together while creating a platform to connect academic research with contemporary cultural discourse.