II PU Exam-1 results to be out at 3pm today

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially announced that the II PU Exam-1 results will be declared at 3 pm on Thursday. The board had initially planned to announce the results on April 7, but postponed it due to the model code of conduct for the bypolls to Davanagere South and Bagalkot Assembly constituencies.

Students can log in to karresults.nic.in and enter their login details to check their results. They can also download provisional marks cards online from the digilocker website. The board will also send the results to students on their registered mobile number through SMS and WhatsApp. The results sheets will be available at students’ respective colleges from 3 pm.