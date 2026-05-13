Zoo summer camp at IGZP to teach children wildlife conservation, animal care and behaviour

Visakhapatnam: The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) will organise a five-day Zoo Summer Camp for children from May 19 to May 23 in collaboration with the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and Wildlife Conservation Through Research and Education (WCTRE).The camp will be conducted daily between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Zoo Bioscope on the zoo premises.
Children in the age group of four to 12 years are eligible to participate. The camp is aimed at creating awareness among children about wildlife, animal behaviour and conservation through interactive and activity-based learning sessions.
Programme activities will include visits to the zoo veterinary hospital, interaction sessions with animal keepers, bird watching and educational sessions on animal habitats and diets.
All participants will receive a participation certificate along with an animal-themed T-shirt, cap, IGZP notebook, passport card and educational resource materials.
The registration fee for the camp has been fixed at Rs 1,000 per participant. For registration and further details, interested parents may contact the Zoo Education Officer at 7893632900.