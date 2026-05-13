Zoo summer camp at IGZP to teach children wildlife conservation, animal care and behaviour

Visakhapatnam: The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) will organise a five-day Zoo Summer Camp for children from May 19 to May 23 in collaboration with the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and Wildlife Conservation Through Research and Education (WCTRE).The camp will be conducted daily between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Zoo Bioscope on the zoo premises.