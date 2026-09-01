IGNOU UG, PG July 2026 Admission: Last date extended; apply online at Samarth Portals

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for fresh admission to its July 2026 session, giving students additional time to enrol in eligible undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and other notified programmes.
According to the IGNOU admission portal, the last date for submission of applications for the July 2026 admission cycle was extended to September 15, 2026. The extension applies to programmes offered through the university's Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online modes, subject to programme-specific eligibility and availability.
Students interested in ODL programmes can submit their applications through the IGNOU Admission Samarth portal, while those opting for programmes offered in online mode can use the IGNOU Online Programmes portal. The online portal specifically advises students to enrol only if they have access to a computer or laptop, a reliable internet connection and are comfortable with online learning.
Applicants need to first register on the relevant Samarth portal using an active email address and create their login credentials.
After registration, candidates can log in, select their preferred programme and complete the admission form.
They must upload the required photograph, signature and supporting documents before paying the applicable programme fee online.
IGNOU's admission FAQ states that candidates should carefully verify their details before submitting the final application.
Students should note that programme-specific eligibility criteria, fee structure and admission requirements may vary. Candidates are therefore advised to check the programme details before completing the application.
The extension is particularly relevant for students who could not complete their admission process within the earlier deadline and were awaiting additional time to secure admission for the July 2026 academic session.