IGNOU to organise Mega Campus Placement Drive on September 17 and 18

The Campus Placement Cell of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is set to host a Mega Campus Placement Drive for its learners and alumni on September 17 and 18, 2026. The recruitment drive will begin at 10 am at the B R Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU Headquarters, Maidan Garhi, New Delhi. The brochure lists 350+ vacancies across multiple sectors.

The participating recruiters include Axis Bank, Bajaj Life Insurance, Bajaj Capital Insurance Broking, Birds Flight India and organisations associated with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), among others.