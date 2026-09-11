IGNOU to organise Mega Campus Placement Drive on September 17 and 18

The Campus Placement Cell of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is set to host a Mega Campus Placement Drive for its learners and alumni on September 17 and 18, 2026. The recruitment drive will begin at 10 am at the B R Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU Headquarters, Maidan Garhi, New Delhi. The brochure lists 350+ vacancies across multiple sectors.
The participating recruiters include Axis Bank, Bajaj Life Insurance, Bajaj Capital Insurance Broking, Birds Flight India and organisations associated with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), among others.
Some of the major opportunities include:
Axis Bank: 200 Office Sales (OS-1) vacancies, with a package of Rs 2.3 lakh per annum plus incentives of up to Rs 60,000. Graduates and final-semester students from any stream aged 21-28 can apply.
Bajaj Life Insurance: More than 25 Relationship Manager/Senior Financial Service Manager positions, offering Rs 3-3.5 lakh per annum plus incentives.
Bajaj Capital: Tele Sales and Sales/Branch Sales Marketing roles with pay of Rs 25,000 per month.
Birds Flight India: More than 50 Customer Service Agent/Customer Service Host vacancies at Rs 3.6 lakh per annum.
CII-associated organisations: 100 Customer Support, Sales Support and Voice Process vacancies, with salaries ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 35,000 per month.
The drive is open to IGNOU students and alumni, including graduates, final-semester students, freshers and experienced candidates, depending on the individual job requirements.
Candidates should carry multiple updated CVs, government-issued ID or IGNOU ID card, passport-size photographs, educational certificates and experience certificates, if applicable.
Registration is through the respective Google Form/QR code and job-specific registration links provided by the Campus Placement Cell.