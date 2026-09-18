IGNOU TEE December 2026: Practical, Project and Internship fee submission deadline announced

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has issued guidelines for submission of fees for practical, project and internship components for the December 2026 Term-End Examination (TEE). According to the notice dated September 17, students can submit the applicable fees through the Samarth portal until November 30, 2026.
The university has made it clear that no further extension will be provided and that fees for these components will be accepted only through the Samarth portal.
Students have been advised to check their eligibility before paying the fee. They must also ensure that their course registration is valid and that the course has not become time-barred.
IGNOU has prescribed different fees depending on the admission cycle and the number of credits.
For students admitted up to the December 2022 admission cycle, the practical/lab course fee is Rs 200 per course.
For students admitted from the January 2023 admission cycle onwards, the fee structure is:
IGNOU has advised students to carefully verify whether they are eligible to appear for the practical or project component before submitting the fee. The university has stated that fees paid for courses for which a student is not eligible will not be refunded.
Students who have already passed a practical or project course in an earlier Term-End Examination and submit the examination form for the same course again in the current cycle will also not have their earlier marks reconsidered. The fee paid in such cases will not be refunded or adjusted.
Students appearing for practical courses have been advised to approach their respective Regional Centre or Study Centre with the fee receipt for scheduling of classes or examinations.
For project and internship courses, students should submit the fee receipt along with a copy of the project or internship at the concerned Regional Centre or, wherever applicable, the Student Evaluation Division (SED) at IGNOU Headquarters, New Delhi.
The schedule for practical examinations will be provided by the concerned Regional Centre for programmes other than those specifically listed by IGNOU in the notice. Students registered for practical/lab courses have also been advised to contact their Regional Centre or check the Regional Centre/Study Centre website for examination venues and schedules.