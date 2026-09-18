IGNOU TEE December 2026: Practical, Project and Internship fee submission deadline announced

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has issued guidelines for submission of fees for practical, project and internship components for the December 2026 Term-End Examination (TEE). According to the notice dated September 17, students can submit the applicable fees through the Samarth portal until November 30, 2026.

The university has made it clear that no further extension will be provided and that fees for these components will be accepted only through the Samarth portal.

Students have been advised to check their eligibility before paying the fee. They must also ensure that their course registration is valid and that the course has not become time-barred.