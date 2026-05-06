IGNOU opens re-registration for July 2026 session; applications till June 30

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the re-registration process for the July 2026 academic session for students enrolled in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes.

Eligible students can complete the re-registration process through the university’s official IGNOU Samarth portal from May 6 onwards. The last date to apply is June 30, 2026.

The re-registration is mandatory for students seeking admission to the next semester or academic year of their respective programmes. The process allows existing learners to continue their courses without interruption for the upcoming session.

As per the official notification, students applying within the prescribed deadline will be required to pay a re-registration fee of ₹300. The application window is extended beyond the deadline, late submissions may be accepted with an additional late fee of ₹200 along with the regular charges.

Applicants have been advised to keep essential credentials ready before beginning the process, including their 10-digit enrolment number, date of birth, and details of the courses they intend to register for in the next semester or academic cycle.

How to Apply

Visit the official IGNOU Samarth portal

Log in using enrolment number and password

Select courses for the upcoming semester or academic year

Pay the re-registration fee online

Download and save the confirmation receipt

The university has also advised students to verify programme-specific eligibility, fee details, and course structures before submitting applications. Learners are encouraged to complete the process well ahead of the deadline to avoid technical issues caused by heavy traffic during the final days of registration.