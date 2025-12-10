IGNOU, Ministry of Skill Development to set up Skill Centres across India

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India, have inked a new Memorandum of Association to extend skill training throughout the country.

The agreement was signed on Tuesday, December 9, at Kaushal Bhawan in New Delhi.

The MoU was signed in the presence of IGNOU Vice Chancellor Prof Uma Kanjilal and MSDE Secretary Debashree Mukherjee, as well as prominent officials from the two institutions, Hindustan Times reports.

Skill Centres will be established in all 70 IGNOU Regional Centres as part of this partnership. The centres will provide industry-specific training programmes as part of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY).

The training sessions will adhere to the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF), ensuring that learners acquire valid certificates.

IGNOU will serve as a training partner for PMKVY 4.0. The institution plans to offer skill training through its extensive network of 70 Regional Centres and more than 2,400 Learner Support Centres.

IGNOU will also use its digital learning system and experience with blended learning to provide flexible training for a variety of career positions.

Candidates' learning progress will be tracked digitally using the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH).

In addition, industry partners will provide placement assistance and internships, and organise job fairs.

According to IGNOU, the venture will increase opportunities for women, rural youth, first-generation learners, and informal sector workers, allowing them to learn new skills and improve their job prospects.