IGNOU July 2026 Admission: Last date extended again; apply till September 30

IGNOU has extended the last date for fresh admissions to its July 2026 admission cycle once again. According to the admission portal, students can now submit their applications up to September 30, 2026.

The latest extension applies to applications for notified programmes offered through the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode, with the portal specifically stating that Certificate and semester-based programmes are excluded from the deadline extension.

The revised deadline is displayed prominently on the official IGNOU admission portal, which has also advised applicants to keep their APAAR ID ready before starting the application process.