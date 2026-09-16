IGNOU July 2026 Admission: Last date extended again; apply till September 30

IGNOU has extended the last date for fresh admissions to its July 2026 admission cycle once again. According to the admission portal, students can now submit their applications up to September 30, 2026.
The latest extension applies to applications for notified programmes offered through the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode, with the portal specifically stating that Certificate and semester-based programmes are excluded from the deadline extension.
The revised deadline is displayed prominently on the official IGNOU admission portal, which has also advised applicants to keep their APAAR ID ready before starting the application process.
Admission cycle: July 2026
Revised last date: September 30, 2026
Mode: Open and Distance Learning (ODL)
Not covered: Certificate and semester-based programmes
Application portal: IGNOU Samarth Admission Portal
APAAR ID: Students should keep their APAAR ID ready before beginning the application.
The extension gives students additional time to complete the admission process. However, applicants should first check whether their chosen programme is included in the list of programmes open for admission and verify the eligibility requirements, fee details and other programme-specific information.
IGNOU had earlier extended the July 2026 fresh admission deadline several times. The university's official announcements show that the deadline was previously extended to August 31 and subsequently to September 15, 2026.
The September 30 deadline shown on the admission portal is specifically for programmes covered by the latest extension. Students applying for Certificate or semester-based programmes should not assume that the same deadline applies to them.