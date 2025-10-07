IGNOU extends deadline for December 2025 TEE exam form submission to October 20

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for students to submit their examination forms for the December 2025 Term-End Examinations (TEE) under the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode.

Candidates can now fill out the form without a late fee until October 20, 2025, through the official website: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in .

IGNOU has clarified that no further requests for extension will be considered, urging students to complete the process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

Important dates for IGNOU December 2025 TEE

Students can submit their exam forms:

Without late fee: Up to October 20, 2025



With late fee of ₹1,100: October 21 to October 26, 2025

How to submit the IGNOU December 2025 exam form

Visit the official website: ignou.samarth.edu.in . Log in using your username and password. Fill in the required details in the examination form. Pay the applicable examination fee online. Submit the form and keep a printout for future reference.

Students are required to submit their examination forms through the Student Portal on the Samarth platform. Those who haven’t registered yet must create a new account by selecting the ‘New Registration’ option and following the on-screen instructions.

For any registration-related difficulties, candidates can seek assistance from their respective Regional Centres, as mentioned on the official website.