IGIMS cancels MBBS exam over irregularities, issues notices to staff and students

PATNA: In a significant development, Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), Patna, has cancelled the MBBS second-semester 2025 examination following allegations of irregularities and a paper leak.

The decision to cancel the MBBS examination was taken after the institute's internal inquiry committee submitted its report, confirming irregularities in the examination process.

In addition, action has been initiated to remove several personnel, including faculty members and staff, associated with the Dean of Examinations section.

IGIMS deputy director, Prof Dr Vibhuti Prasanna Sinha, who is also the official spokesperson of the institute, said on Tuesday that action was initiated on the basis of findings of the internal inquiry committee.

Though the committee submitted its report much earlier, a final decision was taken on Monday.

Show-cause notices have been served on all personnel associated with the Dean of Examinations section, as well as the students involved. Prof Sinha said, “Strict action will be taken against those against whom the allegations are found to be true.”

Sinha further said the entire investigative process would be conducted fairly and impartially.

According to information received from the institute, a major reshuffle has been carried out within the examination section as show-cause notices have been issued to all personnel and students associated with the Dean of Examinations section.

Three senior faculty members of the examination section, Dr Anju Singh, Dr Vinod Kumar, and Dr Sangeeta Mishra, have been given additional charge of Sub-Dean (Education).

Other staff members have also been transferred with immediate effect. According to the IGIMS administration, "The inquiry report has confirmed irregularities during the examinations, making this action imperative. The MBBS second semester 2025 examination has been cancelled, and preparations are underway to conduct the entire process afresh, fairly and impartially."

The institute asserted that those found guilty will be identified, and strict action will be taken against them. It is alleged that deals ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh were struck to facilitate the paper leak and alter the answer sheets. It is suspected that the rates for the paper leak and for tampering with answer sheets were negotiated separately.

CCTV footage from the examination section also hinted at suspicious activity. Preliminary investigations have also revealed irregularities regarding the signatures of candidates on the answer sheets.