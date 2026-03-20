Iftar at DU Law Faculty cancelled as new rules curb cultural events

NEW DELHI: An Iftar gathering scheduled at the University of Delhi’s Faculty of Law was called off after the administration issued a notice prohibiting all cultural events on campus “until further notice.”

The event, Dawat-e-Iftar, was planned for Wednesday evening at Umang Bhawan, according to posters circulated among students. However, a March 17 notice from the Faculty of Law administration barred “any cultural events/programmes or cultural gatherings of any kind” within both the old and new buildings of the faculty.

Signed by Dean Anju Vali Tikoo, the notice cited “administrative and safety considerations” and directed students to comply. While the order did not explicitly mention the Iftar event, it effectively prevented the gathering from taking place.

South Campus Director Rajni Abbi said the administration has adopted a blanket approach against religious gatherings on campus. Abbi emphasised that requests for events like Saraswati Puja had also been denied. She also referred to an earlier instance where an Iftar gathering was held despite refusal of permission, requiring police intervention.

The All India Students’ Association (AISA) condemned the move, alleging it was aimed specifically at the planned gathering. “The direction issued by the Faculty of Law on imposing a total prohibition of cultural events, programmes and gatherings until further notice is not an isolated administrative act. It must be seen for what it is: a targeted move to prevent the Iftar gathering that students had planned,” the group said.

Students also questioned the decision, pointing to a history of informal celebrations on campus. “We see Hindu festivals being celebrated openly, and bhajan events are common. Iftar gatherings have also been organised for years without issues,” said a second-year law student.