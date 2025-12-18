IFFK: Six more international films await Centre’s approval

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Defusing the crisis related to the delay in giving censor exemption certificates for 19 international films, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has issued the required documents for nine more films, while six more films are yet to receive the nod.

Chalachithra Academy vice-chairperson Cuckoo Parameswaran said that only six more films remain to receive censor exemption certificates from the Union ministry, while all others have received the certificates.