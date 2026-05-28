Rahul Gandhi targets Dharmendra Pradhan over CBSE OSM discrepancies

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday intensified his attack on Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over discrepancies in the CBSE On-Screen Marking (OSM) evaluation process, accusing him of being "complicit" and saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have removed him from office if he truly cared about students.

In a post on X, Gandhi questioned the awarding of the CBSE OSM contract to COEMPT, a company he claimed was previously embroiled in controversy under its former name, Globarena.

"Dharmendra Pradhan ji, you can attack me all you want, but it won't absolve you of your crimes. Nor will it stop me from demanding answers for 18.5 lakh children," Gandhi wrote.

He further asked, "Why was the CBSE OSM contract handed to COEMPT - a company already mired in controversy under its old name, Globarena? On whose orders was it done? Why were no background checks done? What is the connection between COEMPT's management and the Modi government?"

Rahul Gandhi alleged that either the government ignored concerns despite conducting checks or failed to carry out due diligence altogether.

"Either you ran a background check and went ahead anyway - or you didn't run one at all. Either way, you are complicit," he said.

Targeting the Prime Minister, Gandhi added, "As for responsibility - if the PM cared, he should have sacked you long ago for ruining the futures of lakhs of students."