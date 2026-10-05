If America has no IAS or UPSC, how does its bureaucracy actually work? | Explained

The US recruits for individual government jobs

There is no single examination through which a graduate enters the entire US federal civil service.

Federal agencies advertise individual positions and assess applicants against the qualifications required for those jobs. Most federal employees are in the competitive service, where recruitment generally involves open competition, standardised qualifications and civil service rules. As of July 2026, 67.5 per cent of the federal workforce was in the competitive service, according to OPM.

This means an engineer applies for an engineering position, an economist for an economics position and a scientist for a scientific position.

The system developed from the US move away from the old "spoils system", in which government jobs could be handed out as political rewards. The Pendleton Civil Service Reform Act of 1883 established merit-based federal employment as a central principle.

Who changes when a new President comes to power?

This is where the US system differs more sharply from India's.

The American federal government has both career civil servants and political appointees.

Political appointees are expected to help an elected administration carry out its policies. Their positions can change when a new President takes office. Some senior positions require presidential appointment and Senate confirmation. Others are presidential or agency appointments that do not follow the same career-service route.

The Senior Executive Service, for instance, contains both career and noncareer appointments. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) says noncareer appointees serve at the pleasure of the appointing authority, while career appointments are made through merit staffing procedures.

This allows a new administration to bring in people who support its policy agenda while retaining a much larger career workforce.