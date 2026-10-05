If America has no IAS or UPSC, how does its bureaucracy actually work? | Explained

India's higher civil bureaucracy is built around a centralised, examination-based recruitment system. Candidates for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and several other Central services are recruited through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination. Successful candidates are allocated services based on their rank, preferences and available vacancies.
The United States has no equivalent national civil services examination or IAS-style generalist cadre. Its federal government recruits employees for specific positions through individual agencies, while senior positions are also filled through presidential appointments.
That does not mean the US has no permanent bureaucracy.
The US federal government currently has 2,020,230 civilian employees, according to the Office of Personnel Management's July 2026 data. They work across hundreds of agencies and occupations, including engineering, healthcare, law enforcement, accounting, data analysis and public administration.
The difference is in how they enter government and who occupies the senior positions.
The US recruits for individual government jobs
There is no single examination through which a graduate enters the entire US federal civil service.
Federal agencies advertise individual positions and assess applicants against the qualifications required for those jobs. Most federal employees are in the competitive service, where recruitment generally involves open competition, standardised qualifications and civil service rules. As of July 2026, 67.5 per cent of the federal workforce was in the competitive service, according to OPM.
This means an engineer applies for an engineering position, an economist for an economics position and a scientist for a scientific position.
The system developed from the US move away from the old "spoils system", in which government jobs could be handed out as political rewards. The Pendleton Civil Service Reform Act of 1883 established merit-based federal employment as a central principle.
Who changes when a new President comes to power?
This is where the US system differs more sharply from India's.
The American federal government has both career civil servants and political appointees.
Political appointees are expected to help an elected administration carry out its policies. Their positions can change when a new President takes office. Some senior positions require presidential appointment and Senate confirmation. Others are presidential or agency appointments that do not follow the same career-service route.
The Senior Executive Service, for instance, contains both career and noncareer appointments. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) says noncareer appointees serve at the pleasure of the appointing authority, while career appointments are made through merit staffing procedures.
This allows a new administration to bring in people who support its policy agenda while retaining a much larger career workforce.
What is the advantage of the US model?
One argument in favour of the American system is specialisation.
Instead of recruiting a person first into a broad administrative cadre and then moving them across departments, agencies can hire people for particular areas of work.
The size of the career workforce also provides continuity. The US Government Accountability Office (GAO) has previously noted that career appointments can help maintain institutional knowledge and continuity because political appointees can have shorter tenures.
The system also tries to keep political influence out of career hiring. OPM describes the federal system as one based on merit and says its hiring oversight is intended to protect “fair and open competition” and guard against political influence in career federal jobs.
What are the concerns?
The US model has a trade-off. A large political layer at the top can mean more turnover when administrations change.
The GAO has previously found that high turnover among political appointees can make it harder for agencies to carry out long-term organisational changes. It also noted concerns about programme stability and the loss of experience when political appointees replace career executives.
In 2026, OPM finalised a new category called Schedule Policy/Career for certain career positions involved in policy-making and policy-influencing work. OPM says these employees will continue to be hired on merit but will have fewer protections against removal. OPM Director Scott Kupor said the rule would make officials responsible for policy more accountable for results.
Critics have raised concerns about the wider expansion of political influence over the federal workforce. The Partnership for Public Service said in March 2026 that the federal government had seen a sharp rise in political appointments alongside a decline in career senior leadership.
Does India have specialists too?
India's system is not entirely closed to specialists.
The government has used lateral entry to recruit professionals from outside the traditional civil services into senior positions such as Joint Secretary. The proposal has been defended as a way to bring specialised expertise into government.
But it has also faced criticism, particularly over reservations and the process of selecting people for senior positions.
In 2024, the Centre asked the UPSC to withdraw an advertisement for 45 lateral-entry posts following political criticism. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the government of using lateral entry to keep SC, ST and OBC candidates away from reservation, while the government later said the recruitment would be aligned with reservation principles.
What about reservation?
India uses reservations in direct recruitment to provide representation to historically disadvantaged communities. The central government provides 15 per cent reservation for Scheduled Castes, 7.5 per cent for Scheduled Tribes and 27 per cent for Other Backward Classes in direct recruitment through open competition.
The US federal system does not have an equivalent SC, ST or OBC-style reservation structure. It uses merit-based hiring and equal employment opportunity rules, along with specific hiring authorities and preferences, including those for veterans.
The basic difference
India's system asks a candidate to clear a common examination and then build a career within a government service.
The US system largely asks a candidate to qualify for a particular government job. Above that career workforce sits a layer of political appointees who can change with the elected administration.
Both systems therefore have permanent government employees. The difference is the structure.
India has built a prominent generalist career cadre around a national examination. The US has built a much larger, occupation-based career workforce alongside a political leadership layer.