IEPFA partners with Prasar Bharati to expand investor awareness campaigns across India

The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA), functioning under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with public broadcaster Prasar Bharati to strengthen investor awareness initiatives across the country.

Under the collaboration, informative scroll messages related to investor protection and financial literacy will be broadcast on Doordarshan’s national and regional channels, with a focus on reaching audiences in remote and underserved areas.

The agreement was signed by Aditya Sinha, General Manager, IEPFA, and Sanjay Prasad, Deputy Director General (Sales), Prasar Bharati. The event was presided over by Anita Shah Akella, Chief Executive Officer of IEPFA and Joint Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

According to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the initiative aims to improve public awareness regarding unclaimed dividends and shares transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority, while also educating citizens on safe investment practices and fraud prevention.

Officials stated that the campaign would encourage investors to make use of IEPFA’s online search facility and submit claims through Form IEPF-5 to recover unclaimed shares and dividends.

Speaking at the event, Anita Shah Akella highlighted the importance of using trusted public broadcasting platforms such as Doordarshan to expand financial literacy and investor protection outreach across India.

The partnership is expected to leverage Prasar Bharati’s extensive national network to deliver financial awareness messages to a wider audience, including viewers with limited access to digital financial education resources.

The ministry said the collaboration reflects IEPFA’s broader efforts to build an informed investor community and strengthen financial inclusion through partnerships with public institutions.