Youth talent can put Keralam on global innovation map: CM Satheesan

Thiruvananthapuram (PTI): Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday said that the ideas, ambition and talent of the young people of the state can place it on the global innovation map.
The CM, in an X post, said that it was the government's responsibility to turn that potential into opportunity, innovation and enterprise.
He said that when he attends the inaugural session of the eight edition of Huddle Global, a beachside startup festival, at Kovalam here on Thursday, he will be carrying the message that Keralam is open and ready to welcome startups.
"Keralam is open. Keralam is ready. Come build with us. This is the message I will carry to the inaugural session of Huddle Global 2026 on November 12 in Kovalam, Asia's largest beachside startup festival," he said.
Satheesan said that the event, organised by the Keralam Startup Mission, will bring together over 4,000 startups, investors, mentors and global leaders.
"I firmly believe that the ideas, ambition and talent of our young people can place Keralam on the global innovation map. Our responsibility is to turn that potential into opportunity, innovation and enterprise. The stage is set and the future is here. Looking forward to welcoming the world to build with us," he said.
The seventh edition of the beachside startup festival was held at Kovalam in December last year.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.