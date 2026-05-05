ICSSR-sponsored programme on geopolitics for teachers begins at Jamia Millia Islamia

New Delhi: Thirty early-career faculty members from universities and research institutes across India joined a two-week capacity building programme on "Geopolitics in the 21st Century: Global Trends, Regional Dynamics, and Implications for India", at the Jamia Millia Islamia on Monday, an official said.

"The programme inaugurated at the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Academy of International Studies is sponsored by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) and aims to cover a wide range of themes, including maritime geopolitics and geoeconomic," an official statement said.