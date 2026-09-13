ICSSR invites UG, PG scholars for national essay competition on Shaheed Baji Rout

The Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) has announced a National Essay Writing Competition for Young Scholars to commemorate the birth centenary of Shaheed Baji Rout, inviting undergraduate and postgraduate students to explore the lives and contributions of lesser-known heroes of India’s freedom movement.
The competition is being organised on the theme “Shaheed Baji Rout: Remembering Unsung Heroes and Young Revolutionaries of India.” According to the ICSSR, the initiative aims to encourage young scholars to critically examine the courage, contributions and legacy of young revolutionaries and freedom fighters whose stories have received relatively less attention in mainstream historical narratives.
The essays can be written on any one of five broad themes: Shaheed Baji Rout: Life, Legacy and Martyrdom; Unsung Heroes of Bharat’s Freedom Movement; Young Martyrs and the Spirit of Patriotism; Contribution and Achievements of Young Freedom Fighters; and Leadership and Youth Empowerment.
The competition will be conducted in two categories:
Undergraduate Students
Postgraduate Students
The ICSSR said the competition is intended not only to commemorate Shaheed Baji Rout but also to promote research-oriented historical enquiry and critical engagement with India's freedom struggle. The initiative also seeks to encourage young people to examine the process of decolonising historical narratives and understand the contribution of lesser-known freedom fighters.
As per the competition announcement, winners in each category will receive:
First Prize: Rs 25,000
Second Prize: Rs 15,000
Third Prize: Rs 10,000
There is also an opportunity for wider academic recognition. The top 25 entries from each category will be compiled into a book and published by the ICSSR, according to the official announcement.
Students interested in participating should submit their entries through the ICSSR's official application process before the deadline.
Check the official ICSSR competition notice
The competition provides students with an opportunity to combine historical research with essay writing while bringing greater attention to young revolutionaries and unsung figures of India's freedom movement.