ICSSR invites UG, PG scholars for national essay competition on Shaheed Baji Rout

The Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) has announced a National Essay Writing Competition for Young Scholars to commemorate the birth centenary of Shaheed Baji Rout, inviting undergraduate and postgraduate students to explore the lives and contributions of lesser-known heroes of India’s freedom movement.

The competition is being organised on the theme “Shaheed Baji Rout: Remembering Unsung Heroes and Young Revolutionaries of India.” According to the ICSSR, the initiative aims to encourage young scholars to critically examine the courage, contributions and legacy of young revolutionaries and freedom fighters whose stories have received relatively less attention in mainstream historical narratives.

The essays can be written on any one of five broad themes: Shaheed Baji Rout: Life, Legacy and Martyrdom; Unsung Heroes of Bharat’s Freedom Movement; Young Martyrs and the Spirit of Patriotism; Contribution and Achievements of Young Freedom Fighters; and Leadership and Youth Empowerment.