ICSI revamps CSEET: New curriculum and exam format to launch in June 2026

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has implemented a significant overhaul of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET).

The revised CSEET framework includes a curriculum that is connected with emerging business, technical, and governance advancements.

ICSI has stated that the revamped assessment framework will place a greater emphasis on conceptual comprehension, analytical thinking, communication abilities, and overall professional ability, Times of India reports.

The updated format is scheduled to debut in June 2026. The new format will be accompanied by updated study materials and improved learning aids, as well as enhancements to the exam experience.

The Institute has said that these revisions are targeted at reinforcing basic competencies to provide improved preparation for the CS Executive and CS Professional Programme phases.

What changes

The January 2026 attempt will be the final remote-proctored session.

Under the new model, ICSI will hold the CSEET three times a year: February, June, and October, instead of the previous January, May, July, and November cycle.

Beginning June 2026, the test will be totally offline, with candidates required to report to authorized examination centers. Each subject will now be tested on separate days, with each paper carrying 100 points.

The daily exam schedule runs from 2:30 pm to 5:45 pm. ICSI will publish a thorough timetable for each session to ensure clarity for aspirants.

Registration for the June 2026 session will begin on December 16, 2025, and will stay open until February 15, 2026.

Candidates must complete the enrollment process by the stated dates, including paying an enrollment fee of Rs 1,500 per session.

Along with this, ICSI updated the pricing structure: the CSEET registration charge is now Rs 7,500, while the per-session enrollment fee remains Rs 1,500.

Registration will be valid for three years from the date of application.

According to the amended academic calendar, the June 2026 exam will take place between June 1 and June 4. Enrollment for this session must be completed between March 1 and April 7, with a late fee window from April 8 to April 20.

Registration for the October 2026 session will be open from February 16 to May 31, 2026, and for the February 2027 session from June 1 to September 30, 2026.

The updated test timeline schedules the February exam in the first week of February, the June exam in the first week of June, and the October exam in the first week of October.

Results for these sessions will be declared in the last week of March, July and November respectively.