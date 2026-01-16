ICSI organises Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 15: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), under Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation, is organizing a two-week immersive learning programme for delegates from various countries to prepare them for an increasingly globalised world.

The residential training programme is being organized on “Corporate Governance for a Better Tomorrow, Empowering Leaders in Compliance, Risk and Sustainability”, in ICSI CCGRT Kolkata, from 14 – 25 January, 2026. It will witness the participation of delegates from Botswana, Cote d'Ivoire, Fiji, Ghana, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Laos, Malawi, Mauritius, Morocco, Myanmar, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Tanzania, Vietnam, and Zambia.