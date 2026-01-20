ICSI elects its New President and Vice President for the year 2026

NEW DELHI: CS Pawan G Chandak elected as the President and CS Dwarakanath Chennur elected as the Vice President of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) for the year 2026 w.e.f. 19 January 2026.



CS Pawan G Chandak is a qualified Company Secretary with specialization in Labour Laws and Labour welfare. He is the founder partner of M/s KPRC & Associates with footprints all over India.

He has varied experience in the fields of Corporate Law, Foreign Exchange Law, Industrial Law, Legal Metrology, Secretarial Audit, Arbitration matters, SEZ, STPI, EOUs and DOT.



He has worked with large corporate houses and MNCs in the capacity of Independent Director and Advisor and has a deep understanding of the challenges and issues surrounding his areas of expertise which includes handling and advising on corporate legal matters, deal structuring and merger-amalgamations.



CS Pawan G Chandak has been serving the ICSI in different capacities for last many years. He served as the Vice President of the ICSI for the year 2025. Before being elected to the Central Council of ICSI for the term 2023-2026, CS Pawan G Chandak was elected to the Western India Regional Council (WIRC) of ICSI for the term 2019-2022 and served as Secretary of the Region in 2019, Vice-Chairman in 2020 and Chairman of WIRC ICSI in the year 2021. Prior to that he served as the Chairman of the Pune Chapter of WIRC of ICSI in 2012 and 2017.



He is a hands-on-leader with a proven track record of over 20 years in guiding organizations in corporate and allied laws, managing risks, rolling-out new systems and improving operational efficiency and effectiveness.

