ICSI CS Professional result June 2026 declared at icsi.edu; check toppers list here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the Professional Programme (Syllabus 2022) results for June 2026 session today, August 25. It has announced the ICSI CS Professional results 2026 for June session on the official portal at icsi.edu.

The exam authority has announced that the ICSI CS Professional results June 2026 link will be activated at 2 pm. Candidates who had appeared for the written examination can access the ICSI CS results 2026 with roll number and registration number. One can download the ICSI CS marksheet 2026 along with results.

ICSI CS Professional results June 2026 link

Candidates can follow the below link to land on the ICSI CS results 2026. The roll number and 17-digit registration number are mandatory to access results.

https://icsi.results.shiksha/exam-results/

ICSI CS Professional June 2026 toppers list

Rank 1: Khushi Agarwal

Rank 1: Sania Sameer Khan

Rank 2: Vidushi Garg

Rank 3: Harkiran Kaur