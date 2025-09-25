ICSI CS December 2025 application window closes TODAY: Apply here

Today, September 25, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will close the online application window for the CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) December 2025 without charging a late fee.

Eligible candidates can apply for the exam via the official website, www.icsi.edu. In addition, there will be a late fee for applications submitted between September 26 and October 10, 2025.

The exam will take place from December 22 to 29, from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

Candidates can check the official notification of the exam here, and the schedule of the exam here.

Here’s how candidates can apply for the examination:

Visit the official website www.icsi.edu Go to Latest@ICSI—Students Click on the CSEET December 2025 registration link Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

The official timetable specifies that the ICSI CS Executive and Professional exams will be conducted between December 22 and December 29, 2025, in Hindi and English.

Here are the ICSI CS December 2025 exam fees: