ICSE results see Karnataka at 99.77% pass rate

BENGALURU: ICSE schools in Karnataka have recorded a pass percentage of 99.77 in the Indian Certificate Of Secondary Education Examination (ICSE- Class 10) examinations and 99.96% in the Indian School Certificate Examination (ISC- Class 12) examinations. The Council for ICSE declared the results on Thursday.

As many as 30,948 students, including 15,438 (99.67%) boys and 15,510 (99.88%) girls managed to clear the ICSE examination. Among 2,672 students, a total of 1,283 (100%) boys and 1,389 (99.93%) girls passed the ISC examination.

Sragvi Bhagavan, from VIBGYOR School, Kadugodi, Bengaluru has secured 99.80% marks in ICSE. She said, “I am extremely happy and grateful for this result. I’m thankful to my parents, teachers, my school and friends who supported me throughout this journey. Preparing for the board exams was intense at times, but I tried to stay consistent and calm. I focused on understanding concepts clearly, revising regularly, and maintaining a balanced routine. I plan to pursue a career in astrophysics.”

Kashvi Fogla from Greenwood High International School scored 99.40% in the ICSE results. “This achievement means a lot to me. I did not do anything extraordinary, I simply showed up every day, stayed consistent, and gave it my best, and I owe this to my parents, teachers, and friends who stood by me throughout,” said Fogla. Tanishka B Majage from Bethesda International School, Kengeri Satellite Town, emerged as topper with 99.6% score in the ISC Science Stream.