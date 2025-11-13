ICSE, ISC exams 2026 timetable released

The schedule for the 2026 Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 board exams has been made public by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

The ICSE examinations will take place from February 17 to March 30, 2026, while the ISC exams will take place from February 12 to April 6, 2026, per the schedule released on November 13.

Candidates can view the schedules for both the ICSE and ISC 2026 exams at cisceboard.org .

This year’s exams will begin earlier than in 2025, when Class 10 exams started on February 18 and Class 12 on February 13. There are 50 subjects for ISC and 75 subjects for ICSE on the comprehensive datesheet. Around 2.6 lakh students will appear for ICSE and 1.5 lakh students for ISC across India and abroad.

According to CISCE, the 2026 schedule was created to balance academic rigour with well-being and to allow students enough time to prepare between important papers.

Dr Joseph Emmanuel, Chief Executive and Secretary of CISCE, said, “The release of the examination schedule is more than a calendar event — it is a moment of focus, anticipation, and aspiration for every learner. We have designed the timetable to ensure that preparation time translates into performance, not pressure."

CISCE, which manages over 3,200 schools and educates over 3.5 million students with the help of 1.5 lakh teachers, maintains its reputation for transparent, student-centred, and globally benchmarked evaluations.