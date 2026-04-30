ICSE, ISC class 10th &12th results 2026 declared; students can download scorecards online

To qualify, ICSE candidates must secure a minimum aggregate of 33 per cent, whereas ISC students need at least 35 per cent marks to pass.

Over the years, CISCE has consistently recorded high pass percentages, with ICSE results crossing 99 per cent in recent years and ISC results remaining above 96 per cent. In 2025 and 2024, the ICSE pass percentage stood at 99.47 per cent, while ISC recorded 98.19 per cent in both years.

Students can check their results by visiting the official website, clicking on the relevant result link, and entering their UID, index number, and captcha code.

The scorecard will then be displayed on the screen, which can be downloaded for reference.