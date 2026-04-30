ICSE, ISC class 10th &12th results 2026 declared; students can download scorecards online

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) results for 2026 on April 30 at 11 am.
Students who appeared for the examinations can now access their scorecards through the official website, , or via DigiLocker using their UID and index number.
Exam schedule and next steps
ICSE (Class 10) examinations were conducted from February 17 to March 30
ISC (Class 12) examinations took place between February 12 and April 3
Students are advised to download their scorecards after the results are declared
Keep a copy of the marksheet for future academic and admission purposes
To qualify, ICSE candidates must secure a minimum aggregate of 33 per cent, whereas ISC students need at least 35 per cent marks to pass.
Over the years, CISCE has consistently recorded high pass percentages, with ICSE results crossing 99 per cent in recent years and ISC results remaining above 96 per cent. In 2025 and 2024, the ICSE pass percentage stood at 99.47 per cent, while ISC recorded 98.19 per cent in both years.
Students can check their results by visiting the official website, clicking on the relevant result link, and entering their UID, index number, and captcha code.
The scorecard will then be displayed on the screen, which can be downloaded for reference.