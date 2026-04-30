Akshita Gupta leads Gorakhpur in ICSE with 99.4%, targets scientific career

Gorakhpur: ICSE Board district topper Akshita Gupta, who secured an impressive 99.4% marks in the examinations, on Thursday expressed happiness over her performance and credited her teachers for helping her achieve the milestone. She also shared her ambition of pursuing science in higher studies.



Speaking after the declaration of ICSE results, Akshita said she was satisfied with her result and acknowledged the role of her mentors in her academic journey. "I am very happy and satisfied that my hard work has paid off. My teachers have always been very supportive, clearing my doubts and strengthening my base," she said.



Sharing her future plans, the topper added that she has chosen the science stream for her next academic phase. "I have chosen the PCM stream for 11th, and I wish to eventually become a scientist," Akshita said.

Meanwhile, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced strong results for both ICSE and ISC examinations, with officials highlighting consistent performance across regions.