ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam Analysis 2026: Check question paper review, difficulty level
The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) has started the Class 10 board examinations for the academic year 2026–27. The ICSE Class 10 Physics exam 2026 was conducted from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on March 9.
Students who had thoroughly studied the syllabus were able to attempt the question paper with confidence and are expecting good scores. Many students and subject experts rated the ICSE Class 10 Physics question paper as moderate, though a few described certain sections as lengthy and tricky.
ICSE Class 10 Physics exam 2026 highlights
Let’s take a closer look at the ICSE Class 10 Physics exam analysis 2026, including the question paper review and overall difficulty level.
ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam Analysis 2026
The ICSE Class 10 Physics paper carried 80 marks. It included a mix of objective questions, very short-answer, short-answer, and long-answer questions, structured across two sections—Section A (compulsory) and Section B (choice-based).
Students who appeared for the exam largely rated the paper as moderate to difficult.
Overall, the ICSE Class 10 Physics exam 2026 was considered balanced, syllabus-based, and moderately challenging, with success largely depending on conceptual clarity and consistent practice. We are trying our best to get a detailed ICSE 10th Physics exam question paper review.
The CISCE will be conducting the ICSE 10th exams from February 17 to March 30, 2026.