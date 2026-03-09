ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam Analysis 2026: Check question paper review, difficulty level

ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam Analysis 2026

The ICSE Class 10 Physics paper carried 80 marks. It included a mix of objective questions, very short-answer, short-answer, and long-answer questions, structured across two sections—Section A (compulsory) and Section B (choice-based).

Students who appeared for the exam largely rated the paper as moderate to difficult.

Overall, the ICSE Class 10 Physics exam 2026 was considered balanced, syllabus-based, and moderately challenging, with success largely depending on conceptual clarity and consistent practice. We are trying our best to get a detailed ICSE 10th Physics exam question paper review.

The CISCE will be conducting the ICSE 10th exams from February 17 to March 30, 2026.