ICSE Class 10 Physics Answer Key 2026 PDF Download: Check details here

The Council has conducted the ICSE 10th Physics exam on March 9, 2026. The written exam was held from 11 am to 1 pm.
New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), which conducts the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) examinations, has successfully conducted the Class 10 Physics exam on March 9, 2026. The exam took place from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at various centres across the country.

Following the examination, students have begun searching for the ICSE Class 10 Physics answer key 2026 to cross-check their responses and estimate their probable scores.

ICSE Class 10 Physics Answer Key 2026

The ICSE Class 10 Physics theory paper carries 80 marks and is divided into two sections. Section A consists of compulsory objective, multiple-choice, and very short answer questions covering the entire syllabus, while Section B includes descriptive and numerical long-answer questions with internal choices. The ICSE Class 10 Physics Answer Key 2026 will help students verify their MCQ responses. 

However, students should note that the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) generally does not release official answer keys after board examinations. Unofficial answer keys may be released by private coaching institutes to help students calculate their tentative scores, but the final evaluation is not based on these unofficial keys.

How to download ICSE 10th Physics  Answer Key 2026 PDF?

If the board releases the answer key on its official website, students can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official ICSE website
Step 2: Click on the “Answer Key” link (if available)
Step 3: Locate the ICSE Class 10 Physics  Answer Key 2026 PDF
Step 4: Download the PDF file
Step 5: Take a printout for future reference

ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam 2026: Highlights

Overall, while students eagerly await the ICSE Class 10 Physics answer key 2026 to estimate their probable scores, it is important to remember that only the official evaluation conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations will determine the final results. Candidates are advised to rely on updates published on the official website and use any unofficial answer keys only for tentative self-assessment.

