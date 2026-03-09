ICSE Class 10 Physics Answer Key 2026 PDF Download: Check details here

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), which conducts the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) examinations, has successfully conducted the Class 10 Physics exam on March 9, 2026. The exam took place from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at various centres across the country.

Following the examination, students have begun searching for the ICSE Class 10 Physics answer key 2026 to cross-check their responses and estimate their probable scores.