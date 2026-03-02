ICSE Class 10 Maths Exam Analysis 2026: Check question paper review, difficulty level

Let’s take a closer look at the ICSE Class 10 Maths exam analysis 2026, including the question paper review and overall difficulty level.

ICSE Class 10 Maths Exam Analysis 2026

The ICSE Class 10 Mathematics paper carried 80 marks and included a mix of MCQs, very short answer, short answer, and long answer questions, along with case-study-based and competency-based questions.

Students who appeared for the exam largely rated the paper as moderate to difficult.

Overall, the ICSE Class 10 Maths exam 2026 was considered balanced, syllabus-based, and moderately challenging, with success largely depending on conceptual clarity and consistent practice. We are trying our best to get a detailed ICSE 10th Maths exam question paper review.

The CISCE will be conducting the ICSE 10th exams from February 17 to March 30, 2026.