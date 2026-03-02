News

ICSE Class 10 Maths Answer Key 2026 PDF: Check download details here

The Council has conducted the ICSE 10th Maths exam on March 2, 2026. The written exam was held from 11 am to 2 pm.
Updated on

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), which conducts the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) examinations, has successfully conducted the Class 10 Mathematics exam on March 2, 2026. The exam took place from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at various centres across the country.

Following the examination, students have begun searching for the ICSE Class 10 Mathematics answer key 2026 to cross-check their responses and estimate their probable scores.

ICSE Class 10 Mathematics Answer Key 2026

The ICSE Class 10 Mathematics theory paper carries 80 marks and is divided into various parts such as Multiple-Choice Questions, Short Answer Questions, Short Answer Questions, Long Answer Questions and Long Answer Questions.

The ICSE Class 10 Maths Answer Key 2026 will help students verify their MCQ responses. However, students should note that CISCE generally does not release official answer keys after board examinations. Unofficial answer keys may be released by private coaching institutes to help students to calculate their tentative scores. The final evaluation, however, is not based on these unofficial keys.

How to Download ICSE 10th Maths Answer Key 2026 PDF?

If the board releases the answer key on its official website, students can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official ICSE website
Step 2: Click on the “Answer Key” link (if available)
Step 3: Locate the ICSE Class 10 Maths Answer Key 2026 PDF
Step 4: Download the PDF file
Step 5: Take a printout for future reference

ICSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2026: Highlights

Overall, while students eagerly await the ICSE Class 10 Maths Answer Key 2026 to estimate their probable scores, it is important to remember that only the official evaluation conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations will determine the final results. Candidates are advised to rely on updates published on the official website and use any unofficial answer keys only for tentative self-assessment.

