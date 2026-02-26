ICSE Class 10 Hindi Analysis, Answer Key 2026: Question paper rated moderate

ICSE Class 10 Hindi Language exam analysis 2026

The Class 10 Hindi Language paper comprised of 80 marks. The exam lasts three hours. Many school teachers and students have reviewed the ICSE 10th Hindi question paper as easy to moderate. The literature section was reportedly simple and easy to attempt; whereas the grammar section was a bit challenging and needed extra focus. The unseen comprehension passage was also straightforward. Mostly conceptual questions were asked in the exam. A few multiple-choice questions were tricky which tested conceptual understanding.

Mahendra Singh Tomar, TGT Hindi at Global Indian International School (GIIS), Noida, shared his insights: “The Grade 10 Hindi CBSE examination was a bit lengthy, but our students were able to tackle it with ease and a positive attitude. One of the comprehension passages was a bit tricky, but students were able to solve it on time. The questions in the writing and literature section were straightforward and followed the syllabus prescribed by CBSE."

ICSE Class 10 Hindi answer key 2026

With the end of ICSE 10th Hindi exam, students might have started searching for the answer key to verify their responses. Students should keep in mind that the CISCE will never release the ICSE Class 10 Hindi answer key 2026. It will be releasing only the ICSE Class 10 Hindi question paper 2026 after concluding the exams. However, a number of third-party websites and coaching institutes release the tentative ICSE Class 10 answer key 2026. Students can take a look at these unofficial answer keys and calculate the score.