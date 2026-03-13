ICSE Class 10 Biology  Exam Analysis 2026: Check question paper review, difficulty level

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) has started the Class 10 board examinations for the academic year 2026–27. The ICSE Class 10 Biology exam 2026 was conducted from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on March 13.
Students who had thoroughly studied the syllabus were able to attempt the question paper with confidence and are expecting good scores. Many students and subject experts rated the ICSE Class 10 Biology question paper as moderate, though a few described certain sections as lengthy and tricky.
ICSE Class 10 Biology exam 2026 highlights
Let’s take a closer look at the ICSE Class 10 Biology exam analysis 2026, including the question paper review and overall difficulty level.
ICSE Class 10 Biology Exam Analysis 2026
The ICSE Class 10 Biology paper is for 80 marks, with an additional 20 marks allocated to internal assessment. The theory exam is divided into two sections: Section A, which is compulsory and contains short-answer questions, and Section B, which includes six descriptive questions, of which students must attempt any four. The paper tests both conceptual understanding and application skills across the entire syllabus.
Students who appeared for the exam largely rated the paper as moderate to difficult.
Overall, the ICSE Class 10 Biology exam 2026 was considered balanced, syllabus-based, and moderately challenging, with success largely depending on conceptual clarity and consistent practice. We are trying our best to get a detailed ICSE 10th Biology exam question paper review.
The CISCE will be conducting the ICSE 10th exams from February 17 to March 30, 2026.