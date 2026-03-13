ICSE Class 10 Biology  Exam Analysis 2026: Check question paper review, difficulty level

ICSE Class 10 Biology Exam Analysis 2026

The ICSE Class 10 Biology paper is for 80 marks, with an additional 20 marks allocated to internal assessment. The theory exam is divided into two sections: Section A, which is compulsory and contains short-answer questions, and Section B, which includes six descriptive questions, of which students must attempt any four. The paper tests both conceptual understanding and application skills across the entire syllabus.

Students who appeared for the exam largely rated the paper as moderate to difficult.

Overall, the ICSE Class 10 Biology exam 2026 was considered balanced, syllabus-based, and moderately challenging, with success largely depending on conceptual clarity and consistent practice. We are trying our best to get a detailed ICSE 10th Biology exam question paper review.

The CISCE will be conducting the ICSE 10th exams from February 17 to March 30, 2026.