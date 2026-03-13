ICSE Class 10 Biology Answer Key 2026 PDF Download: Check details here

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has succesfully conducted the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Biology examination on March 13, 2026. The exam held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at various centres.

The search trends are high for the ICSE Class 10 Biology answer key 2026 to verify their responses and calculate their probable scores. Epxlore important details regarding the ICSE 10th Biology answer key 2026.

ICSE Class 10 Biology Answer Key 2026

The ICSE Class 10 Biology theory paper carries 80 marks and is divided into two sections . The question paper consists of multiple-choice, and very short answer questions, descriptive and long-answer questions with internal choices. The ICSE Class 10 Biology Answer Key 2026 is required to verify their MCQ responses.

Students should note that the CISCE never releases the official answer keys after concluding board examinations. The unofficial answer keys may be released by private coaching institutes to assist students to calculate their tentative scores, but the final evaluation is not based on these unofficial keys.

How to download ICSE 10th Biology Answer Key 2026 PDF?

If CISCE releases the answer key on its official website, students can follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official ICSE website

Step 2: Search for the “Answer Key” link (if available)

Step 3: Land on the ICSE Class 10 Biology Answer Key 2026 PDF

Step 4: Download the PDF file

Step 5: Keep the hard copy of answer key for future reference

ICSE Class 10 Biology Exam 2026: Highlights