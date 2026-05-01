Students shine as ICSE, ISC results record high pass rates

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Thursday declared the results of the ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) Year 2026 main examinations, bringing an end to the wait for lakhs of students across the country.



On the ICSE results, Dr. Joseph Emmanuel, Chief Executive and Secretary of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, disclosed the percentage record.



While speaking to ANI, Emmanuel said both ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examinations have recorded high pass percentages of 99.13 per cent and 99.18 per cent, respectively.