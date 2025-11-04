ICSE and ISC 2026 exam timetables to be released soon by CISCE

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), which administers the Indian Council of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 and the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 examinations, is set to publish the full timetable of the 2026 exam session shortly.

The board has issued a live-update alert on its official portal cisce.org , indicating that the timetable for both the Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be available soon.

The ICSE (Class 10) exams will likely begin around February 16, 2026, and go until mid-March, while the ISC (Class 12) exams are expected to start in late February and end in the first week of April 2026.

While the exact dates are yet to be confirmed, students have been advised to keep checking the official CISCE website regularly to access the latest information. The board will also provide links and downloadable PDFs once the date-sheets are formally published.

To download the timetables for the CISCE Class 10 and Class 12 exams, candidates must follow these steps: