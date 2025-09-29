ICSE and ISC 2026 board exam schedule to be released SOON

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the date sheet for the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examinations for 2026 soon.

Once published, students can access the complete ICSE and ISC 2026 exam schedule on the official CISCE website at cisce.org.

The date sheet will provide a detailed, subject-wise timetable for both Class 10 and Class 12 exams, including the specific date and time for each paper. CISCE is likely to release the exam schedule in PDF format, making it easy for students to download and keep for reference.

With the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exam dates already announced, CISCE is expected to issue the ICSE and ISC 2026 subject-wise test dates slightly ahead of its regular schedule. Students will be able to check the dates of individual exams and their timings directly on this page as soon as the official notification is available.

Steps to download ICSE and ISC datesheets 2026

Once released, students can access the ICSE and ISC 2026 exam schedules by following these steps:

Visit the official CISCE website: cisce.org. Look for the link titled “ICSE 2026 Exam Dates” or “ISC 2026 Exam Dates.” Click on the relevant link to open the PDF file containing the date sheet. Download and save the ICSE/ISC exam timetable for future reference.

Students are advised to regularly check the CISCE website to ensure they do not miss any updates regarding the exam schedule. Having a downloaded copy of the date sheet will help in planning revision and preparing for each subject systematically.