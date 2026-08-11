ICMR's S.H.I.N.E. programme to give 30,000 students a glimpse into scientific research

New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will host the second edition of S.H.I.N.E., or Science, Health and Innovation for NextGen Explorers, on August 11 and 12, opening its laboratories and research facilities to school students across the country.
The nationwide initiative is expected to reach around 30,000 students from Classes 9 to 12 through programmes organised at 83 locations, including ICMR institutes, Department of Health Research (DHR) Model Rural Health Research Units and affiliated field units.
S.H.I.N.E., or Science is ICMR's nationwide school outreach programme aimed at introducing students to scientific research and health innovation. It was launched in 2025 following PM Modi's call for students to "spend one day as a scientist". The programme is intended to familiarise students with scientific research, particularly research related to health and public health, through interactions with scientists and exposure to ongoing research.
The two-day programme
Students participating in S.H.I.N.E. will be able to visit research laboratories, interact with scientists and observe ongoing work in health and medical research.
The programme includes guided laboratory tours, research exhibitions, poster walks, video presentations and live demonstrations. Students will also be able to speak directly with ICMR researchers about their work, research journeys and areas of expertise.
Unlike a conventional competition or examination, the programme does not ask students to demonstrate prior research experience. This year's edition follows an invitation-based model, with ICMR laboratories inviting schools located near their facilities.
This allows students to access institutions and researchers that they may otherwise encounter only through textbooks or online resources.
ICMR Director General and Secretary, Department of Health Research Dr Rajiv Bahl described it as "a unique initiative of ICMR to ignite scientific curiosity, foster innovation and inspire the next generation of health researchers." He also told students, "Today is not just a visit, it's an invitation to step into the shoes of a scientist."
This report is based on inputs from PTI, with additional reporting and background by the EdexLive Desk.