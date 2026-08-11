ICMR's S.H.I.N.E. programme to give 30,000 students a glimpse into scientific research

The two-day programme

Students participating in S.H.I.N.E. will be able to visit research laboratories, interact with scientists and observe ongoing work in health and medical research.

The programme includes guided laboratory tours, research exhibitions, poster walks, video presentations and live demonstrations. Students will also be able to speak directly with ICMR researchers about their work, research journeys and areas of expertise.

Unlike a conventional competition or examination, the programme does not ask students to demonstrate prior research experience. This year's edition follows an invitation-based model, with ICMR laboratories inviting schools located near their facilities.

This allows students to access institutions and researchers that they may otherwise encounter only through textbooks or online resources.

ICMR Director General and Secretary, Department of Health Research Dr Rajiv Bahl described it as "a unique initiative of ICMR to ignite scientific curiosity, foster innovation and inspire the next generation of health researchers." He also told students, "Today is not just a visit, it's an invitation to step into the shoes of a scientist."