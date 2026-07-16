ICMR study backs drone network for faster TB diagnosis in Telangana

New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), under its flagship i-DRONE initiative, has found that drone-assisted transport of tuberculosis (TB) sputum samples can significantly improve access to diagnostic services for people living in remote and underserved areas.

The findings are based on a programme-based study conducted in Telangana's Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district in collaboration with AIIMS Bibinagar and the District TB Office under the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP).



The study compared the conventional system, in which patients travelled to diagnostic centres, with a drone-enabled model under which sputum samples were collected at nearby Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and sub-centres (SCs) and transported by drones to designated TB diagnostic laboratories (TB Units).



The study enrolled 840 participants and found that the median turnaround time for TB diagnosis declined from 15 days to five days after the introduction of drone-based sample transport. Diagnostic delays were also significantly reduced, enabling earlier confirmation of the disease and faster clinical decision-making.