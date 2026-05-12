‘SEHAT’ to drive synergy between agriculture, nutrition and healthcare sectors

New Delhi: In a major step towards strengthening the link between agriculture, nutrition and public health, the Indian Council of Medical Research and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research jointly launched "SEHAT - Science Excellence for Health through Agricultural Transformation", a national mission-mode programme aimed at translating agricultural advancements into improved health outcomes for the people of India.



According to the release, a joint initiative of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) was unveiled by Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, along with Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, in the august presence of senior policymakers, eminent scientists, and key stakeholders.



Addressing the gathering, Union Health Minister JP Nadda described the launch of SEHAT as a "historic step" and underscored the transformative shift in India's public health approach under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.