ICMR convenes SANVAD 2026 to strengthen India’s research ecosystem

New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), under the Department of Health Research (DHR), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, organized SANVAD 2026 (Scholars' Assembly for Next-gen Ventures to Advance their Development) from 19th to 21st February 2026 at the ICMR-National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR), New Delhi.

SANVAD is an annual ICMR initiative conceptualised as a rotating national platform, hosted each year by different ICMR institutes to promote sustained engagement with doctoral scholars across the network. By decentralising its organisation, the initiative strengthens institutional collaboration and expands exposure to diverse research ecosystems.

Following the successful conduct of the First edition at ICMR-National Institute of Malaria Research, the 2027 edition of SANVAD will be hosted by the ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition, Hyderabad.



SANVAD is designed to improve the quality of doctoral research studies, motivate young researchers toward excellence, and strengthen India's national knowledge ecosystem. The platform enhances doctoral rigour, research capacity, innovation orientation, and leadership readiness among ICMR PhD scholars, while also creating structured opportunities for networking, collaboration, and meaningful interaction with leading experts from academia, industry, and policy.



SANVAD 2026, a three-day programme, brought together around 400 doctoral scholars along with senior scientists, policymakers, academicians, and research leaders from across the country.