ICJ transposing environmental Jurisprudence to build climate justice framework: Judge Brant

CHENNAI: International Court of Justice (ICJ) Judge Leonardo Nemer Caldeira Brant on Tuesday said the World Court is transposing established environmental jurisprudence to build a framework for climate justice, describing the issue as the challenge of our century.

Speaking at the valedictory function of the ‘International Conference on Protection of Environment under International Law’ organised by VIT School of Law, Brant highlighted the ICJ’s landmark advisory opinion delivered on July 23. He explained that the court is adapting principles like the ‘duty to prevent harm’ and ‘sustainable development’ originally derived from transboundary disputes to hold nations accountable for global climate impacts.