ICC Women's World Cup: 'You've created a legacy that will inspire generations'

New Delhi: Former cricketer and currently Team India's head coach Gautam Gambhir lauded the Indian women's cricket team after their historic maiden ICC Women's World Cup triumph, saying they have not just created history but a legacy that will inspire generations of girls to take up the sport.

After heartbreaks in the 2005 and 2017 finals, the luck, skill set, balance and depth favoured Team India; the clinical Women in Blue overcame South Africa, the first-time finalists, by 52 runs to secure their first-ever World Cup title across both T20I and ODI formats.

All-round performances from Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma were the crowning jewels for the team in the title clash.

Congratulating the Women In Blue, Gautam Gambhir wrote on X, "You have not just created history, you've created a legacy that will inspire generations of girls!"