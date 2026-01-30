U19 World Cup semifinals take shape as Afghanistan, England qualify

Harare [Zimbabwe], January 30 (ANI): Afghanistan and England joined Australia as the latest entrants in the semifinal of the ICC Under-19 World Cup on Friday, with impressive showings in their Super Six clashes.

While England defeated New Zealand by 65 runs courtesy a five-wicket haul from Manny Lumsden, a scintillating 163 by Faisal Khan powered Afghanistan to a 191-run win over Ireland on Friday, as per the ICC.

Australia had already progressed to the final four from Group 1, and Afghanistan grabbed the remaining spot. An unbeaten England is the first team from Group 2 to make it to the final four, with the Sunday's marquee clash between India and Pakistan serving as a virtual knockout match.

India enjoys an advantage with six points in three matches and has a better net-run-rate over Pakistan, who have four points.

Coming to Afghanistan's clash against Ireland, Faisal Khan came in clutch for Afghanistan in Harare. He scored the majority of runs as Afghanistan struck 315/7 in their 50 overs.

Faisal was at his calculated best, striking 18 fours and a six on his way to 163 off 142 balls. It stands as the highest individual score by an Afghan batter in tournament history. Afghanistan was in a spot of bother at 27/2 after electing to bat first.

A 75-run third-wicket partnership between Faisal and Uzairullah Niazai (26) helped control the damage. Then Afghanistan seized control as Faisala and Captain Mahboob Khan (89 in 79 balls, with five fours and two sixes) joined forces. Runs came thick and fast in this 188-run stand for the fourth wicket, untill Mahboob fell in the final over.

For Ireland, it was the pacers Reuben Wilson and Olly Riley who picked three wickets apiece.

Ireland were skittled out for 124 runs and never looked a threat. Marko Bates (34) and Wilson (31) offered some fight, as they put up 55 runs for the sixth wicket. But the mountain was simply to high to climb for the Irish.

After pacer Abdul Aziz (3/21) did the damage to the top-order, while leg-break bowler Aqil Khan quelled a late challenge with three wickets for 36 runs.

New Zealand, out of semifinal contention, played for their pride. On a tricky Bulawayo surface, New Zealand restricted England to 234/7 after winning the toss and electing to field first.

Ben Dawkins helped England navigate the opening phase of the innings steadily, scoring a cautious 42 off 62 balls, with five fours. Ben Mayes (53 in 70 balls, with five fours) and Caleb Faloner (47 in 58 balls, with three fours) followed suit with crucial knocks to keep the scoreboard moving and made sure England posted a respectable total.

Pacer Mason Clarke (2/38) was the pick of the bowlers for NZ. While the chase did not look scary, it was Lumdsen who changed the course of the match with figures of 5/17, as New Zealand were bowled out for 169 in 38.5 overs. NZ only looked in control with Senith Reddy at the crease, who made 47 runs and had a 58-run stand with Callum Samson for the sixth wicket.