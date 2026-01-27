ICC T20 World Cup Trophy Tour reaches pacer Harshit Rana's alma mater

New Delhi: The ICC T20 World Cup Trophy tour arrived at the alma mater of Indian pacer Harshit Rana, Ganga International School at Hiran Kudna, Delhi on Tuesday, igniting a sense of patriotism, excitement and thrill associated with the tournament amongst the students and other attendees present.



The arrival of the ICC T20 World Cup Trophy transformed the campus into a vibrant hub of excitement and celebration.

The trophy was accorded a grand and enthusiastic welcome in an atmosphere charged with thrill and festivity. The school premises were decorated for the historic occasion, and students, teachers, and invited guests felt deeply privileged to witness such a rare and memorable moment.