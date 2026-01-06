T20 World Cup Trophy Tour reaches Nepal



The tour, which was launched last year from Adam's Bridge, where a two-seater paramotor ascended into the sky carrying the trophy against the dramatic backdrop of India's southern coastline, made a stopover in Kathmandu on Monday.



The symbolic start of the tour from Adam's Bridge, culturally revered as Ram Setu in India and serving as a symbolic gateway between India and Sri Lanka, was highlighted in Kathmandu during a ceremony held late in the evening.



Earlier in the afternoon, Nepali President Ram Chandra Paudel unveiled the trophy at his office, Sheetal Niwas. President Paudel described the arrival of the T20 World Cup trophy in Nepal as a proud moment for the country, saying it signalled Nepal's growing presence in world cricket.

He added that cricket plays a key role in uniting the nation and highlighted its potential to contribute to the professional development of the sport and create brighter futures for Nepali youth.