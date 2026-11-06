ICAR institutes spearhead national drill to counter exotic SAT-1 foot-and-mouth strain

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS): The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), in collaboration with the ICAR-National Institute of Veterinary Epidemiology and Disease Informatics (ICAR-NIVEDI), concluded a two-day national tabletop exercise on preparedness against Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) serotype SAT-1, a strain that has not been reported in India but is increasingly being monitored due to its spread beyond Africa into parts of West Asia, it was announced on Friday.