ICAR-CIFT to back GI tagging of traditional Andaman fish products

Kochi, Oct 22 (PTI): The ICAR-CIFT here will provide technical support to the Andaman and Nicobar Administration for geographical indication (GI) tagging of traditional fish products and standardisation of fishing boat designs, an official said on Thursday.
The ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (ICAR-CIFT), in a statement, said that it has entered into two consultancy agreements with the Department of Fisheries, Andaman and Nicobar Administration, Sri Vijaya Puram.
Under the first agreement, ICAR-CIFT will support GI tagging for two traditional fish products-Chilled Andaman Coral Trout (Dollar Fish) and Nicobari Thoharango, a smoked and dried fish product, the statement said.
The institute will undertake nutritional profiling and shelf-life studies, develop standardised safety protocols and provide technical training to local and tribal producers.
The initiative aims to improve product quality, preserve traditional fish processing practices, enhance market access and increase the commercial value of indigenous fish products, officials said.
Under the second agreement, ICAR-CIFT will provide 30 standardised fishing boat designs of different sizes and categories, covering motorised and mechanised boats.
"The designs will include revised drawings, technical specifications and cost estimates. Construction materials such as wood, fibre-reinforced plastic (FRP), wood with FRP coating and steel will be incorporated to facilitate boat construction by eligible beneficiaries under the Union Territory Plan, the statement said
The collaboration aims to strengthen the fisheries sector, improve livelihood opportunities for local and tribal communities and promote sustainable, technology-driven fisheries development in the islands, it said.
The memoranda of agreement were exchanged between ICAR-CIFT Director George Ninan and Andaman and Nicobar Administration Assistant Director of Fisheries Nesnas E A, officials added.
(PTI)
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.